Amaravati, June 7: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 today, June 7. The Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supply exam results will be declared at around 11 AM. Students who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Inter supply exams can check their results and scorecards by visiting the official websites at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

They are advised to use their IPASE May 2025 hall ticket number and date of birth to check and download the AP Inter Supply Results 2025. The IPASE May 2025 theory exam was held in two sessions from May 12 to May 20. The first session was conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second session from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. On the other hand, the practical exams for IPASE were conducted from May 28 to June 1. Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Provisional Merit List Released at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Know How To Download.

Steps To Check AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025

Visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the "AP Inter advanced supplementary result" link on the homepage

Enter using your login credentials

Your IPASE result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

BIEAP is expected to announce results for both general and vocational streams at the same time. In addition to the portals mentioned above, students can also check their AP Inter Supply exam results via WhatsApp by sending a "HI" message to the Mana Mithra WhatsApp number at 9552300009. NEET UG Answer Key 2025 Out at neet.nta.nic.in: NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate Examination, Know Steps To Check.

The AP Inter Exam 2025 results were declared on April 12. The first-year examinations were held from March 1 to March 19, while the second-year exams were conducted from March 3 to March 20.

