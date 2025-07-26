Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday released the book 'Sustainable Wellness of Students: A Collective Responsibility in Higher Education' at a program organised in the Chief Minister's residence auditorium, according to a statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Office (CMO).

After the book's release, the Chief Minister stated that universities and higher educational institutions would have to make concerted efforts to address the challenges of student life, taking into account the psychology of the students.

Appreciating the publication of the book in this direction, the Chief Minister expected that a Hindi version of the book should also be prepared, as per the release.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new National Education Policy has been implemented first in the state of Uttarakhand. Along with providing quality education to the students and their skill development, special attention is being paid to the welfare of the students.

He further stated that higher educational institutions will need to be developed as both centres of knowledge and centres of welfare for students.

According to the CMO's release, the Director of the Higher Education Department, Uttarakhand, Prof Kamal Kishore Pandey, Head of the Department of Home Science at DSB Campus, Kumaon University, Prof The book 'Sustainable Wellness of Students: A Collective Responsibility in Higher Education,' jointly edited by Lata Pandey and Dr. Ramanand, Director, Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi, elaborates on various approaches to student welfare in higher education institutions and the role of stakeholders involved in it. (ANI)

