Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami transferred an amount through a single click online through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) after Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (UKBOCW) conducted a special campaign and disposed of 8,299 applications online under the Daughter Marriage Assistance Scheme, Death Grant Scheme, Maternity Assistance Scheme and Education Assistance Scheme for workers and dependents of workers.

Under this, a total amount of Rs 24,85,19,700 (twenty four crore eighty five lakh nineteen thousand seven hundred rupees) was transferred to the bank accounts of the concerned workers and their dependents.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lambasts Previous Dispensations During National Highway Inauguration in Delhi, Blames Past Govt for Infrastructure Woes and Development Lag.

Secretary Labour Sridhar Babu Addanki and Labour Commissioner Prakash Chandra Dumka, Labour Commissioner informed that these 8,299 applications were disposed of by the Karmachari Board by running a special campaign in the last one month. This type of effort has been made for the first time at the board level. It was also assured that all the applications received in future will also be disposed of in a timely manner by running a timely campaign.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated this effort of the Board and congratulated the officers of the Labour Department in view of the excellent progress of the state on the Labour Cess Management Portal and e-Shram Portal of the Labour Department.

Also Read | Election Commission Stands With Electors, Vote Theft Allegations an Insult to Constitution, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar Amid Bihar SIR Row (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister directed that, while on one hand, the Labour Department will have to resolve the problems of the workers promptly, better coordination will have to be established between the industries and the workers so that the workers continue to get employment easily and their small problems can be resolved immediately. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)