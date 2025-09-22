Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri, wishing everyone happiness, prosperity, and a blessed life.

On this auspicious festival, the Chief Minister said that worshipping the various forms of Goddess Durga holds special significance during Navratri.

"The devotion to the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga inspires us to honour and revere the power of the Divine Mother. This festival, which highlights the importance of women in society, is a true reflection of our culture and traditions," Dhami said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also noted that the custom of Kanya Pujan during Navratri is deeply connected to showing respect and reverence towards young girls.

During Shardiya Navaratri, Sri Kanakadurga is adorned as Sri Maha Chandika Devi. Sri Maha Chandika embodies the 'Trishakti' aspect of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. She was born to fulfil divine purposes, punish the wicked, and protect the righteous.

Within Sri Chandika Devi, many deities are enshrined. Worshipping Sri Maha Chandika is akin to worshipping all deities; through her grace, one attains knowledge, fame, and wealth, and enemies turn into friends. All desires prayed for are granted swiftly.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping 'Maa Kaalratri', the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is also known as a destroyer of demons, evil spirits, and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness. (ANI)

