Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Republic Day, Abhinav Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP), Uttarakhand, unfurled the national flag in Dehradun and administered the oath on the Preamble of the Constitution to everyone.

DGP Kumar gave citation letters to the concerned officers for successfully completing the Uttarakhand tour programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The DGP gave a citation to the SHO of Clemsontown Police Station, which was selected as the best police station in the state for the year 2023 on the basis of criteria prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, a trophy for the Best Fire Station to Fire Station Mayapur Haridwar and a trophy to the police personnel on the occasion of Republic Day 2024.

State governor Gurmit Singh congratulated everyone by awarding them the Excellent Service Medal, Excellent Service Award and Meritorious Service Award.

Meanwhile, Republic Day was celebrated with great fervour and glee across the country.

Celebrations in the national capital commenced with Prime Minister Modi arriving at the National War Memorial this morning, where he paid floral tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath and concluded with the National Anthem.

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path and a military band standing at the National Emblem played the National Anthem. The National Emblem, the Lion Captial of Sarnath, which is placed on a high pedestal representing a stupa is just across the saluting dias of Kartavya Path.

India celebrated its 75th Republic Day with a spectacular presentation of unity, culture, and discipline by the Indian forces and participants as they marched at Kartavya Path.At the close of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu and Republic Day Parade Chief Guest France President Emmanuel Macron were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak', as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The people watching the parade were thrilled at the stunning show of courage in the Indian motorcycle display and air show, which marked the end of the parade.

For the first time ever, an all-women tri-service contingent participated in the parade. As many as 16 states and Union Territories also displayed their heritage diversity with the help of cultural performances and tableaux.

A French military contingent also participated in the parade earlier. This year, the parade has twin themes -- 'Visit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (Mother of Democracy). (ANI)

