Dehradun, Apr 17 (PTI) A finance officer's post has been created in the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee for fiscal transparency, an official said on Monday.

An order for creating the post in the BKTC was issued by secretary culture Harichandra Semwal on Monday, BKTC Chairman Ajendra Ajay said.

Appointment to the post will soon be made by the state government, he said.

It is for the first time that a post like this to control the financial affairs of the body has been created, Ajay said.

The recommendation for creating a post like this in the BKTC had been made by Ajay himself.

He had written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami a few months ago requesting him to appoint a finance controller in the BKTC.

Subsequently, the BKTC board had also passed a resolution to this effect and sent it to the state government for its approval, he said.

