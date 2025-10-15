Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], October 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 4th Border Mountain Children's Science Festival in Rudraprayag.

Addressing a gathering at the event, CM Dhami said, "On one hand, we have established the state's first 'Science, Technology and Innovation Policy.' On the other hand, we are advancing the ecosystem of technology, digital governance, trade, and development within the state. Additionally, we aim to enhance the science-based knowledge economy by boosting scientific research and learning."

Encouring young people to engage in innovation and entrepreneurship, CM Dhami said, "I'm pleased to share that Dehradun will soon become the country's fifth science city. We will soon establish a regional committee to enhance facilities and services in the border areas. Work on this will commence shortly."

Uttarakhnad Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid homage to former President and renowned scientist APJ Abdul Kalam on his 94th birth anniversary.Dhami lauded Kalam's unforgettable contributions to making India a nuclear-powered nation.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "On the birth anniversary of former President and great scientist "Missile Man", "Bharat Ratna" Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Ji, who made an unforgettable contribution in making India a nuclear-powered nation, we pay our hundredfold salutations."

He described Missile Man's life as an unparalleled example of struggle, dedication, and patriotism that continues to inspire the nation-building journey.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam (1931-2015), widely known as the "Missile Man of India," was an eminent scientist and the 11th President of India (2002-2007).

Born on 15 October 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, into a humble family, Kalam rose through sheer hard work and determination.Kalam made a significant contribution as Project Director to develop India's first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), which successfully injected the Rohini satellite into near-earth orbit in July 1980 and made India an exclusive member of the Space Club. He was responsible for the evolution of ISRO's launch vehicle programme, particularly the PSLV configuration. (ANI)

