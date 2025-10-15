Bengaluru, October 15: The Karnataka government has said that the threats to Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge will be probed even as the security at his residence in Bengaluru was tightened. This comes following the controversy over the Minister's letter proposing a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in public places in the state. A Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoon has been stationed at his residence amid fears of protests and threat calls.

Responding to the threats against Minister Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that the government is taking the matter seriously and has ordered a probe. “We will investigate who threatened him and trace the origin of these calls. We are serious and will identify the source,” he said. “A minister has the right to share his opinion, and threatening him for this is unacceptable. Action will be taken. Though tracking the callers is difficult due to technology, we must crack this case,” Parameshwara added. ‘Phone Hasn’t Stopped Ringing’: Priyank Kharge Receives Threatening Calls After Requesting Ban on RSS Activities in Government Institutions in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, responding to the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday regarding the threats and abusive calls, Minister Priyank Kharge said, “My struggle in this matter is not against individuals. I am repeatedly seeking legal clarity. I am asking for documents to prove that RSS is a registered NGO. For asking one document, all this controversy has been created.” He further stated, “If BJP leaders are personally attacked on social media, will their supporters remain silent? Even Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and other prominent personalities were not spared, and I am a relatively small person—they will not spare me. The abusive clip I released is just a sample. The callers have used such inappropriate language that it would be insulting to me and my family to release the full content.”

“I am the Minister for IT and BT. I also understand technology. What is the point of just sending a few callers to jail? Those who spread these poisonous thoughts must be punished,” he added. Priyank Kharge also noted that “leaders like Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who have spoken against the RSS in various forums, are supporting me.” He further criticised the BJP and RSS, stating, “They are always on attack mode, yet they did not hold a press conference after the incident of a shoe being hurled at the Chief Justice of India. Has the RSS condemned that incident?”

The row over the proposal to ban activities of the RSS in Karnataka took another turn on Wednesday, with Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge releasing an abusive audio clip. “If they think threats and abuses will unsettle me, it is only their illusion,” he said. Minister Kharge has released a 2.12-minute video showing his conversation with an unknown caller. Responding to Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge’s claim of receiving threat calls over his proposal to ban activities of the RSS in public places, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated that Kharge is merely trying to gain publicity. ‘I Love RSS’ Campaign in Karnataka: Sangh Supporters Launch Campaign in Mandya After Priyank Kharge’s Letter to Congress-Led Government Seeking Ban on RSS Activities.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, Vijayendra, when asked about the threat calls to Priyank Kharge, said that such statements are being made only to attract attention. “It is foolish to claim that the RSS can be banned today. I want to respectfully ask Minister Priyank Kharge — what are your achievements in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) portfolio that you hold? What reforms have you introduced that you can present to the people?” Vijayendra questioned.

