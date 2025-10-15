Mumbai, October 15: A woman has alleged misbehavior by a doctor at the civil hospital in Tissa, Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh. She had brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter for treatment on Monday, October 13, when the alleged incident occurred. The doctor, identified as Kulbhushan, reportedly told the woman, "ungli daal kar check thodi karunga" (won't check by inserting finger), when she insisted that he be physically present at the hospital.

In a video shared on social media, the woman stated that she went to the Tissa hospital around 11 pm because her daughter was experiencing burning sensation in her private parts. She said that the doctor was absent from the hospital at that time. After the nurse on duty called him, the doctor reportedly prescribed some medicines over the phone and advised the woman to visit the outpatient department (OPD) with the child the next day. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Brijeshwar Kashyap, Son of Former BJP MP Virender Kashyap, Booked for Allegedly Raping Woman on Pretext of Marrying Her.

While the call was ongoing, the woman interrupted and said she won't take the medicines and insisted on the doctor’s immediate presence. In response, the doctor allegedly said: "Main ungli daal ke check thodi karunga" (I won't check by inserting my finger). The woman broke down while recalling the highly objectionable and insensitive remarks.

The woman's video narrating her ordeal sparked public outrage after which the chief medical officer (CMO) of Chamba, Dr Bipen Thakur, on Tuesday (October 14) formed a committee to investigate the matter. Chamba Additional SP Hitesh Lakhanpal told The Tribune that the woman had lodged a written complaint and cops were looking into it. Himachal CM Sukhu Directs Health Department to Develop App for Online Medical Test Payments.

Meanwhile, MLA Hans Raj visited the Tissa hospital and sought an explaination from Dr Kulbhushan for his "unacceptable behaviour, which is unbecoming of a medical professional". He also isntrutcted the doctor to submit a written apology to the woman, The Tribune India reported.

