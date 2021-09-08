Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday approached the High Court in Nainital seeking the resumption of the Chardham Yatra.

On Tuesday, Advocate General SN Babulkar and Chief Standing Advocate Chandrashekhar Rawat, appearing before the division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma, orally requested to lift the ban on Chardham Yatra by saying that the livelihood of thousands of people is linked to the Chardham Yatra.

The High Court stated that "As long as the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court, the High Court cannot consider lifting the stay."

Earlier, The High Court on June 28 had put a stay on further orders on the basis of lack of health services in Chardham Yatra districts, lack of adequate preparations to control COVID-19 infection, shortage of doctors and the report of the district administration.

However, in July, the state government had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court.

The Chardham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath temple, attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. (ANI)

