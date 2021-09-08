Mumbai, September 8: Maharashtra is on the brink of a potential 'third wave' of COVID-19 as coronavirus infections see a surge in parts of the state. On Tuesday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said a third wave of the COVID-19 was on the 'threshold of Mumbai'. Amid the looming threat of the third wave, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the people of the state to put off all protests and avoid crowds and remain alert during the upcoming festival season.

Nagpur on Alert Amid Looming Threat of Third Wave

According to reports, the third wave of COVID-19 reached Nagpur and restrictions are likely to be announced soon. State Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday held a review meeting with senior administrative officers and said the third wave of coronavirus, which was predicted to hit the country anytime in September-October, has reached Nagpur as the city has logged cases in double digits infections.

According to a report by Indian Express, Raut said the third wave has started city as two consecutive days have seen new cases in double digits adding that several restrictions on shops and other establishments will be re-imposed soon. In Nagpur, the COVID-19 tally touched 4,93,072 on September 7, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,119.

Third Wave in Maharashtra May Be a Tsunami: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope in August had said that while around 20 lakh were affected in the first wave followed by 40 lakh in the second, the dreaded next wave may lead to over 60 lakh cases. The statement by the minister came at a time where there is a possibility of India hurtling towards a COVID-19 third wave.

CM Uddhav Thackeray Requests For Low-Key Festivities

Ahead of the 10-day long Ganeshotsav starting from September 10, the Chief Minister made an appeal to all political parties to avoid crowds and be alert during the upcoming festivals. Warning that the 'third wave' with a variety of new variants of the COVID-19 virus could be round the corner, Thackeray said if the people don't take it seriously, the state may be forced to pay a heavy price.

"I appeal to all... Let's avoid large public gatherings, political protests, meetings or rallies. Let's prioritise the health and lives of the citizens," the CM said on September 6, after a review meeting with the state Disaster Management Department.

Talking about the third COVID-19 wave, several experts believe that any wave in near future would be lesser than what the country witnessed a couple of months ago during the second wave of coronavirus in April and May 2021. However, surges of COVID-19 infections are being observed in a few states now which should be examined on priority by the respective states.

Top scientist of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Samiran Panda was quoted by IANS saying that with a viral pandemic of this magnitude, there is always a possibility for future waves, but the intensity of any wave in near future would be lesser now and it may not affect the entire country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).