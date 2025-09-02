Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday signed an agreement with National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) for the development of ropeways to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib under the Centre's Parvatmala project.

The signing took place at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, according to a release from CMO.

According to the agreement, NHLML will hold a 51 per cent stake, and the state government will have a 49 per cent equity participation. Of the revenue share, 90 per cent of the amount will be spent on tourism, transport and mobility projects in the state.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta and Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that this agreement will give the state's religious and cultural heritage a new identity on the global stage, while also paving the way for new possibilities in the fields of tourism, employment, environmental protection, and infrastructure.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the Parvatmala Project, approval was given for the construction of 12.9 km long ropeway projects between Sonprayag to Kedarnath at a cost of about Rs 4,100 crore and 12.4 km long ropeway projects between Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib at a cost of more than Rs 2,700 crore.

The Chief Minister said that these projects will set new dimensions in the expansion of ropeway connectivity in the state as well as play an important role in strengthening the economy of the state.

He stated that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rail, road, and ropeway connectivity are expanding rapidly in the state. Work is being done to strengthen connectivity through various projects related to Chardham All Weather Road, Delhi Dehradun Elevated Road, Sitarganj to Tanakpur Motorway, Paonta Sahib Dehradun, Banbasa to Kanchanpur, Bhaniyawala to Rishikesh, Kathgodam to Lalkuan, Haldwani Bypass and road connectivity in border areas. Work is also being done rapidly on the expansion of rail connectivity.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta, stated that this is a significant day in the development of ropeways in the state. He said that under the guidance of PM Modi and the leadership of CM Dhami, development work is going on rapidly in every sector in the state. After the construction of these ropeways, devotees will have great ease in visiting Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that this agreement will play an important role in the development of tourism in the state. Following the construction of these ropeways, the local economy and employment opportunities will increase. (ANI)

