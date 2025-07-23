Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Government Doon Medical College, Government Medical College Haldwani, and Sevadan Arogya Sanstha at the Secretariat on Wednesday, an official statement said.

This MoU is related to the construction of rest houses for the attendants in Government Medical College Haldwani and Dehradun.

According to the statement from the Chief Minister's office (CMO), CM Dhami said that the state government is constantly making efforts to improve health facilities.

He said that the construction of rest houses for attendants in these medical colleges will be a great facility. The family members accompanying the admitted patients will get a solution to the problem of night rest and stay.

The Chief Minister asked Sevadan Arogya Sanstha to make this arrangement at AIIMS Satellite Center in Kichha as well, to which the institution agreed.

The statement read that the Sevadan Arogya Foundation will construct rest houses for attendants in Government Medical College Haldwani and Dehradun. It is proposed to construct rest houses with a capacity of 350 beds in both the medical colleges.

In these rest houses (night shelters), dormitories will be provided at the rate of Rs 55 per bed and double bedded rooms at the rate of Rs 300 per room for night stay. Also, breakfast will be provided at the affordable rate of Rs 20 and food at Rs 35, according to the statement.

The operation and maintenance of these rest houses will be done by Sewadan Arogya Foundation. 1750 sqm land will be provided by Government Medical College Dehradun and 1400 sqm land will be provided by Government Medical College Haldwani for the construction of rest houses. This MoU will be valid for the next 20 years.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Dhami took cognisance of the serious cases of irregularities committed by institutions registered on the National Scholarship Portal and the embezzlement of scholarship amounts through the use of fake documents and ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be constituted to probe the matter.

During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that some institutions had received minority scholarships based on fraudulent documents, including some madrasas, Sanskrit schools, and other educational institutions. The Chief Minister stated that the corrupt would not be spared. (ANI)

