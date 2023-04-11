Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar on Tuesday said that there is no need to be afraid of the Covid-19 virus, and the state health department is completely ready to face any kind of emergency.

The Health Secretary visited the government medical college and hospital in Doon and took stock of preparations for COVID management. He also inspected the oxygen plant, ICU, ventilator, beds, etc.

"Currently, there are active patients of Covid in the state, most of whom are with mild symptoms and are home isolated. Only a few patients require hospitalization," he said.

He also appealed to the general public to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. He also instructed all the doctors not to take any laxity in the treatment of the patients.

"There is no need to panic in the current situation of Covid-19. People suffering from any other serious disease, and senior citizens need to be more careful," the Health Secretary said

He added, "The health department is ready and ready to prevent Kovid. The health department is fully prepared to provide facilities to the general public in case of any kind of emergency". (ANI)

