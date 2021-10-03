Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Indian army recovered the bodies of four soldiers from Trishul Base Camp and rescued the missing soldiers from Trishul mountain in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

An Army helicopter had landed in Sutol village fields for the rescue operation, said the Chamoli police sources.

State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) also reached the same village for the rescue of Garhwal Scout Soldiers through helicopter, the police sources said.

According to the Chamoli police sources statement, all the bodies were taken from here on Sunday to the Community Health Centre Joshimath.

The post-mortem of the bodies of the four jawans is being done in Joshimath itself, the sources said.

Earlier in the last week of September, a German national, who had gone for trekking on Trishul mountain went missing. (ANI)

