New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat is in touch with Congress and is likely to join the party, said sources in the party.

According to sources in Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has had several meetings with Congress MLA Pritam Singh in the recent past.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: COVID-19 Infection Rate in Goa Has Risen From 1.8% to 3.5%, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

Notably, Rawat was a candidate of Congress from Garhwal in the 2014 general election.

This development comes after Rawat walked out of the state Cabinet meeting of the ruling BJP at the secretariat on Friday as he was reportedly upset over alleged "government inaction" over a proposed medical college in his constituency, Kotdwar.

Also Read | Night Curfew in Maharashtra: State Govt Imposes Curfew From 9 PM to 6 AM To Curb Spread of Omicron COVID-19 Variant; Check Guidelines.

Rawat had joined the BJP in 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)