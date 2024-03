Police said that the the girl went missing during the shifting of the house.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl, working as a maid, was found hanging in a bathroom of a house in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, a top police officer said on Thursday.

Police said a case was registered in the matter and further investigation is underway.

The incident took place in Race Course, a residential colony in Dehradun.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun, Ajay Singh, said, "Police received information that a girl, about 15 years old, was hired to work as a maid. We learned that a family, identified by the surname Luthra, had hired her. The family owns a car and is into the sale and purchase business. They had hired a girl to take care of their two daughters."

SSP added that the girl went missing when the family was in the process of moving into a new house.

A search was launched and she was eventually found hanging in the bathroom of a house in Dehradun.

"The minor girl employed as a domestic help was found hanging in the bathroom of a house. The CCTV footage of the immediate surroundings of the scene has been retrieved and a case has been registered. Further probe is underway," SSP Singh said.

"Those present at the house (when the girl was found hanging) were taken into custody," he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

More updates are awaited. (ANI)

