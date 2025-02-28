Dehradun, Uttarakhand [India], February 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand, a land blessed with natural riches, is unlocking new possibilities in the energy sector. The Advancements in renewable energy and hydropower are meeting the state's energy demands and paving the way for environmental sustainability and economic growth.

Under the Uttarakhand Solar Energy Policy 2023, the state has set an ambitious target of producing 2,500 megawatts of solar energy. This policy aims to generate 1,100 megawatts for utility-scale projects, 750 megawatts for domestic use, and 350 megawatts for institutional use.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand High Court Asks if State Can Seek Fresh Suggestions on UCC Over Live-In Relationships.

Through this initiative, the growing energy demand will be met, and electricity availability in both rural and urban areas will be strengthened. So far, 575 megawatts of solar projects have been approved in the state, of which 235 megawatts are currently in progress.

The Mukhyamantri Solar Swarojgar Yojana has been launched to create employment opportunities for rural youth. This scheme aims to promote solar energy while encouraging young entrepreneurs to start their own businesses.

Also Read | Maharashtra Boat Fire: 18 Rescued After Blaze Erupts on Fishing Trawler off Alibag Coast in Raigad (Watch Videos).

Under this initiative, an investment of Rs 1,250 crore has been allocated to achieve a 250-megawatt target.

So far, 91 projects with a total capacity of 174 megawatts have been approved, and 51 projects with a total capacity of 4.9 megawatts have been successfully commissioned.

Gopal, a beneficiary in Uttarkashi, said, "The solar power plant I have installed has provided me with a good income. My monthly earnings range from Rs. 1.20 lakh to Rs. 1.50 lakh."

Another beneficiary, Saurabh Nautiyal, said, "Currently, I earn around Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 12,000 per month from my 20-kilowatt solar plant. Additionally, I can pursue other work as well. I sincerely thank the government for this initiative."

To provide affordable and clean energy, the state has also introduced the PM Suryodaya Yojana: Free Electricity Scheme, in collaboration with the central government.

This scheme promotes solar energy usage while providing subsidized electricity to beneficiaries at no cost. Under this scheme, a subsidy of Rs. 17,000 per kilowatt is provided, with a maximum subsidy of Rs. 51,000 for solar plants up to 3 kilowatts. Additionally, for the installation of 5.58 megawatts of solar plants, Rs. 7.04 crore in subsidies has already been distributed to beneficiaries.

Chandra Prakash, a beneficiary in Champawat, said, "Earlier, our electricity consumption was 320 units per month. After installing this solar plant, we now generate 450 units of electricity, leaving us with a surplus of 130 units."

Harish Chand Dobhal, a beneficiary in Rudraprayag, said, "Our electricity bill has dropped to almost zero. In two years, I have paid only Rs. 600 in total electricity bills."

Through these solar energy projects, the government is not only creating new employment opportunities in rural areas but is also ensuring the availability of affordable and clean energy, with continuous expansion plans in place.

Dr R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary, Energy, Housing & Planning, Uttarakhand, said, "We have developed a new solar policy with a target of generating 2,000 megawatts by 2027. Our main focus is on distributed solar energy, including the Mukhyamantri Solar Swarojgar Yojana, which is the state's flagship program, along with nationally funded flagship programs like the PM Suryodaya Yojana."

The state government has also launched the Solar Water Heater Scheme to reduce energy consumption and ensure the effective use of solar power. This initiative provides households with hot water while conserving electricity. Under this scheme, domestic users receive a 50 percent subsidy, while commercial users receive a 30 percent subsidy for installing solar water heaters.

Pushpa Mehar, a beneficiary in Champawat, said, "With the government's support, we have installed this solar system. It helps us save on electricity while providing hot water. We are very happy with this initiative."

The state is also boosting electricity generation through hydropower projects. Sustainable hydropower not only conserves energy but also increases electricity production. The government is actively promoting micro and small hydropower projects.

Currently, 41 hydropower projects are successfully operating in the state, with a total production capacity of 14.65 megawatts. Renewable energy initiatives have created jobs across Uttarakhand, improving the quality of life for many. These efforts have expanded energy production while preserving the state's environment.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, said, "As a result of our government's efforts, over 23 megawatts of energy capacity has been successfully installed in Uttarakhand in the last seven months. We are taking several measures to promote solar energy, and this will undoubtedly be a game-changer for our state."

The efforts of the Uttarakhand government clearly indicate that the state is moving towards self-reliance in the renewable energy sector. These initiatives will not only contribute to environmental conservation but also establish Uttarakhand as a key player in the energy sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)