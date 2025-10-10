Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI): The 12th meeting of the Northern Region Police Coordination Committee (NRPCC) was held in the auditorium of the Police Headquarters, Dehradun, to enhance cooperation among the northern States and Union Territories, collectively address emerging challenges, and strengthen coordination on various policing issues.

In his address, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth, who chaired the meeting, stated that the NRPCC was established in 2015 during the DGP/IGP Conference in line with the Prime Minister's vision.

Also Read | NEET PG Result Cancelled: NBEMS Cancels Results of 22 Candidates for Using Unfair Means, 11 Foreign Medical Graduates Also Disqualified; Check Full List at natboard.edu.in.

The committee includes the police chiefs of Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

He expressed his pleasure that Uttarakhand Police has been given the opportunity to host the 2025 meeting, following the last session held in October 2024 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Nomination Process for First Phase Begins Today.

Several critical issues were discussed during the meeting, with key focus areas including narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, and the spread of radical ideologies through digital platforms.

In light of recent natural calamities across northern India, including heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and flash floods, special attention was given to strengthening the disaster management capabilities and preparedness of police forces.

The discussions were also held on railway security, particularly in the context of the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela 2027 in Uttarakhand, as well as on the security of the India-Nepal border and enhancing the effectiveness of Tourism Police.

DGP Deepam Seth stated that the suggestions emerging from this meeting would prove highly practical and valuable, paving the way for better coordination and a stronger security framework across the northern region.

The officials from various states also shared their experiences and best practices from their respective jurisdictions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)