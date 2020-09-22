Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 22 (ANI): More than 4.22 lakh people have been fined in Uttarakhand for not abiding by COVID-19 norms, including not wearing masks while stepping outdoors, since the lockdown started. So far, the State has raised a fine amount of close to Rs 15 crore from this, informed Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar in a press note.

The data collated by the State police revealed that a total of 3.03 lakh people have been penalised for not covering their face while 49,852 people violated social distancing rules in public places.

Kumar further informed that a total of 4,646 personnel, officials from the State police department were quarantined out of which 1,121 were found positive for the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

