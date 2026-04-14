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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police held a security rehearsal in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dehradun district on Tuesday.

During the rehearsal, all aspects related to the programme--including protocols, security arrangements, traffic management, and crowd control--were thoroughly reviewed and tested, a release said.

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Following the rehearsal, the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, Deepam Seth held a detailed review and briefing with all gazetted police officers deployed on duty at the Police Lines, Dehradun, to finalize the security arrangements. He directed that all arrangements be ensured in a timely, coordinated, and error-free manner.

The DGP instructed all officers to adopt a highly alert, vigilant, and sensitive approach in line with the current security scenario. He emphasized that all personnel deployed on duty must maintain a high standard of turnout and be thoroughly briefed in advance regarding their responsibilities.

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At the venue, entry points designated for the general public will be equipped with Hand-Held Metal Detectors (HHMD) and Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD), and every individual will be thoroughly checked before being allowed to take their seats at designated locations. "No unauthorized items will be permitted inside the venue. Adequate arrangements must also be made in advance for the safe and orderly dispersal of the crowd after the programme. For security reasons, the operation of drones will be completely prohibited in and around the venue," the release said.

The DGP directed all officers to ensure that no laxity is shown during duty and to discharge their responsibilities with complete vigilance and dedication.

PM Modi will visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on April 14. At around 11:15 am, the Prime Minister will visit Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to undertake a review of the Wildlife Corridor on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. At around 11:40 am, the Prime Minister will pray at the Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. At around 12:30 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public function in Dehradun and will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two and a half hours, a release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)