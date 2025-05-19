Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand police conducted a field inspection of the walking route, and reviewed security arrangements for the Hemkund Sahib Yatra which is set to begin on May 25.

"Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2025: Before the opening of the gates, Chamoli police intensified preparations, did a field inspection of the walking route, and took stock of the security arrangements," Uttarakhand Police said in a post on X.

Hemkund Sahib, the renowned Sikh pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand, would open its doors for Darshan on May 25, 2025.

In a bid to streamline the registration process, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) has introduced Aadhar Authentication and eKYC to register for the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra, one of the most significant pilgrimages in India.

It is aimed at reducing registration time and enhancing the overall experience for pilgrims. With Aadhaar-based online registration, authorities can monitor pilgrim movements, prepare better to avoid overcrowding at temples, and improve weather-related information flow, especially in high-altitude regions.

Aadhaar-linked registration can also help in better planning and management of accommodations, transport, food, and medical aid based on the actual number of registered pilgrims, leading to curbing wastage and shortages of resources. It can also be helpful in addressing emergency situations better, as it can further improve coordination between pilgrims and authorities, officials said.

The offline registration at designated centres continues to be in practice too.

Situated at a height of over 15,000 feet above the sea level in the Himalayan ranges of district Chamoli , Sri Hemkunt Sahib has emerged as a popular centre of Sikh Pilgrimage which is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the world every summer. Hemkund is inaccessible because of snow from October through April. (ANI)

