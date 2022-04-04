Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 4 (ANI): The eight-day Chintan Shivir, a contemplation meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will commence on Monday at Arowali Ashram, Raiwala, Dehradun.

Along with Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, the All India Executive Committee of RSS will be present at this meeting.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Unrest: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sacks Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa; Invites Opposition to Join Unity Cabinet.

According to information received from Sangh sources, "The contemplation meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will be held from today till April 11 at Arowali Ashram in Raiwala, Dehradun."

Expansion of the Sangh and upcoming programs are among the topics that would be discussed in the meeting. (ANI)

Also Read | Sri Lanka Unrest: 4 Ministers Sworn Into New Sri Lankan Cabinet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)