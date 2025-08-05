Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government, in view of the rain warning in the state, and the prevailing disaster situation in the Uttarkashi district has declared holiday from class 1 to 12 and all anganwadi centres in the Champawat, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

The state's Department of Information and Public Relations, posted on X, as translated from Hindi, "In view of the weather department's rain warning in Uttarakhand, a holiday has been declared for all schools from class 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centers in the state's Champawat, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar districts."

Meanwhile, as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the disaster situation from Dehradun's Disaster Control Room, he ordered for district administration to "remain on 24-hour alert mode," while also making sure that ambulances services in and around Dharali. The leaves of all medical officers and staff have also been cancelled.

"Instructions have been given to the administration to remain on 24-hour alert mode to ensure that the affected are transported to safe locations, provided with necessary medical and relief supplies, given better treatment for the injured, and extended every possible assistance. Instructions have also been issued to keep the 108 ambulance service on high alert in the areas around Dharali and to immediately cancel the leaves of all medical officers and staff," CM Dhami posted on X.

In view of the heavy rainfall, helpline numbers will remain active 24/7, and the Chief Minister has urged people to follow guidelines and avoid any unnecessary travel.

Keeping in view the seriousness of the natural disaster in Dharali area of Uttarkashi district, senior police officers and special police forces have been immediately deployed for effective conduct of relief and rescue operations, the state government has said.

Senior officers of Indian Police Service Inspector General of Police SDRF Arun Mohan Joshi, Inspector General of Police Garhwal Range, Rajiv Swaroop, Pradeep Kumar Rai, Amit Srivastava (First) and Surjeet Singh Panwar, Shweta Choubey, one Deputy Commandant and 11 Deputy SPs have been immediately sent to Uttarkashi, who will lead the relief and coordination operations.

Deepam Seth, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand said, "The pain and loss caused by this natural disaster in Uttarkashi is extremely sad. The police department is giving top priority to relief work with all resources and human sensibilities. Our effort is to ensure that every affected person gets quick assistance. The police force has been instructed to carry out relief and rescue work continuously 24x7."

The Chamoli Police have also issued an advisory to people living near the banks of the Pinder River in the Tharali area to be cautious of the expected water level rise in the coming days, according to the Meteorological Department.

"All citizens residing along the banks of the Pinder River in the Tharali area are informed that the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in the coming days, and a continuous rise in the water level of the Pinder River has been observed," Chamoli Police posted on X.

Till now, the Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have rescued over 130 people, while efforts to find the others missing and stranded are underway. (ANI)

