Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) [India], August 3(ANI): Following reports of waterlogging in Indira Colony, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Office, Bajpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district, the SDRF rescue team was promptly dispatched to the site.

The team is currently deployed in the affected area, where the water level of the Levada River is receding. No reports of loss of life have been received so far.

For security, the SDRF team remains vigilant in the waterlogged area, continuously monitoring potential risks. The administrative team is also present, ensuring necessary coordination and action to maintain safety and restore normalcy in the region.

Uttarakhand has been experiencing widespread damage due to heavy rainfall during the monsoon season, leading to loss of life, disruption of everyday life, and damage to infrastructure, including roads.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has received approval for a major project worth Rs 125 crore from the Government of India for landslide mitigation and management, under the continuous efforts and guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The project is aimed at providing a long-term solution to areas in the state most vulnerable to landslides.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the proposals were prepared by the State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) and Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre (ULMMC), Dehradun, and sent to the Government of India. In line with the guidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs acted promptly and approved the Rs 125 crore project.

In the first phase, an advance amount of Rs 4.5 crore has been released for exploration works and preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister on behalf of the state government and the people of Uttarakhand for the support. He said the project marks a significant step towards a long-term solution for landslide-affected areas.

On July 30, the Central government has approved Rs 615 crore to Uttarakhand as special capital assistance, of which Rs 380.201 crore has already been released, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. (ANI)

