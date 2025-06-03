SDRF rescues two stranded pilgrims near Lincholi, during their return from Kedarnath (Photo/SDRF Uttarakhand)

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], June 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Tuesday rescued two tourists stranded near the Chhoti Lincholi glacier point on their way back from Kedarnath, said an official statement.

The incident occurred after the pilgrims, returning from their visit to Kedarnath Dham, attempted to take a shortcut and lost their way.

The SDRF team, led by Sub Inspector Jitendra Singh from Post Lincholi, received the alert from the Disaster Control Room, Rudraprayag, and immediately mobilised to the location.

Upon arrival, the team initiated a search operation and soon located the stranded individuals on a rocky hillside along the riverbank.

According to people at the scene, a group of five pilgrims had deviated from the main route in an attempt to descend quickly via an uncharted path along the river. While three of them managed to return safely, two people named Dharamveer (28) and Shaili Singh (27), both residents of Delhi were trapped on a rocky hill as there was no further path.

The situation was further complicated by continuous rainfall, which left the two youths drenched and suffering from the cold. Their condition was deteriorating rapidly due to prolonged exposure to the cold.

With prudence and promptness, the SDRF team rescued both people safely and brought them to a safe place, where they were provided with necessary assistance and medical care.

Kedarnath Dham Yatra is one of the most difficult religious pilgrimages in the country. After crossing a difficult walking route of about 20 kilometres, one can have darshan of the 11th Jyotilinga situated in the lap of the Himalayan mountains. Horses and mules play a very important role in this difficult religious journey on foot.

Incapable and elderly devotees often travel through them, while food items and other essential items are transported to the Yatra route and Kedarpuri by these horses and mules.

For the year 2025, the doors of Baba Kedarnath Dham were opened for the devotees on May 2. One month has passed since the doors of Baba were opened. On Sunday, June 1, the number of devotees visiting Baba Kedarnath Dham has crossed 7 lakh.

If the average of the last one month is taken, then 24 thousand devotees have reached Kedarpuri for Baba's darshan every day. So far more than seven lakh devotees have reached Shri Kedarnath Dham. (ANI)

