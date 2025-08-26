Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand is set to expand its heli connectivity, with a new helicopter service between Pithoragarh and Munsyari expected to start by September 30 under the Udan scheme. The central government has selected Heritage Aviation to operate the service on this route.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had recently sought cooperation from Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in expanding heli services in the state. In this sequence, the Union Minister has written a letter to the Chief Minister informing that Heritage Aviation has been selected for the Pithoragarh-Munsyari-Pithoragarh heli service under the Udan scheme.

Also Read | Supreme Court Orders SIT Probe Into Allegation of Illegal Wildlife Transfers, Unlawful Acquisition of Animals in Vantara.

Similarly, preparations are being made for heli service on the Pithoragarh-Dharchula-Pithoragarh route under the Udan scheme, for which land is required to build a helipad in Dharchula.

Heritage Aviation has been given preliminary consent to operate the service on this route as well. Similarly, if the proposal for operating the service between Pithoragarh and Delhi under the Udan scheme comes from the airlines, it will be considered positively.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 5 Government School Teachers Transferred Amid Sexual Harassment Complaints by Girl Students.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has written a letter to the Chief Minister informing them that the Ministry is conducting a feasibility study for operating the Achhnera-Tanakpur special train as per the demand of the state government; further action will be taken in this sequence.

The Chief Minister has expressed his gratitude to both the Union Ministers for the expansion of the heli and rail network.

Meanwhile earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the Tharali area of Chamoli district, where a disaster struck on the intervening night of August 22-23.

Speaking at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Dehradun, Dhami said that he has directed officials to constitute a committee of experts and scientists from reputed agencies to study the pattern of recent disasters in Tharali, Saiji (Pauri) and Dharali.

The Chief Minister instructed the Chamoli District Magistrate to immediately release Rs 5 lakh as assistance for damaged houses and Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also stressed that arrangements must be made at the earliest to drain water from the temporary lake formed at Syanachatti. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)