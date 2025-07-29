Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Rural Development and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sent a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informing that more funds will be provided by the Central Government to Uttarakhand for the implementation of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Program (DILRMP), the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Appreciating the active participation of Uttarakhand with the Central Government in the efforts for positive change of rural India, Chouhan has expressed hope that under the able leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, Uttarakhand will set new records in the implementation of DILRMP in the state.

It is noteworthy that CM Dhami had sent a letter to the Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan requesting to provide special assistance of Rs 478.50 crore to the state of Uttarakhand under the Central Sectoral Scheme of the Ministry of Rural Development.

Mentioning the efforts and needs of the state under DILRMP, the Chief Minister has sought Rs 350 crore for survey/resurvey of the entire land of Uttarakhand state through modern survey technology like Lidar. It was also requested to approve the amount and release the outstanding amount for the construction of modern record rooms being built at the tehsil level.

In this regard, the Union Rural Development and Agriculture Minister has sent a letter to the Chief Minister and informed that Uttarakhand will be provided full support in the work of pilot testing of survey/resurvey in five villages from the DILRMP funds available with the state.

Based on the results of the pilot test, more funds will be provided to the state for the work of completing the survey/resurvey in all the rural areas in due course. The outstanding amount for the construction of modern record rooms being built at the tehsil level will also be released soon. Union Minister Chauhan has said that action is being taken at the level of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in the matter of providing financial assistance to the state under the Agri Stack program, and he himself is looking into the matter.

CM Dhami said that along with implementing strong land laws in Uttarakhand, the state government is paying special attention to complete the important task of digitisation of land records in a timely manner.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state of Uttarakhand is working with commitment to play a leading role in the nationwide campaign to develop a modern and transparent land management system in line with the vision of Digital India. The cooperation and support being provided by the Central Government in this direction will give more impetus to our efforts for which the state government is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan," CM Dhami said. (ANI)

