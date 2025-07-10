Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): Traffic movement resumed on Thursday on the road near Nandprayag in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, after debris from a hill that blocked the passage of vehicles in the area was cleared, state police said.

Several parts of the State has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past couple of days.

Chamoli Police today shared visuals of traffic on the road, which was earlier blocked due to debris from a hill following heavy rain.

Sharing an X post, Chamoli Police wrote, "The blocked road near Nandprayag has been cleared."

In a previous post, the police said that the Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris falling from the hill near Nandprayag.

The road near Kameda on the Highway was opened for traffic at 6:35 AM this morning.

Latest route update, 10.07.2025 Time 6:35 AM, the Badrinath National Highway blocked near Kameda has been opened for traffic," Chamoli Police said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, restoraton work continued today on the Rudraprayag-Badrinath route after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide.

Dilpreet, a passenger who was travelling to Rishikesh, said that he had been stuck on the route for the last four hours. "We were going to Rishikesh when the landslide happened. We have been stuck here for the last four hours. Stones and debris have fallen here. The cranes have come to clear the route," Dilpreet told ANI.

Chamoli witnessed 19.2 mm of rainfall while Rudraprayag received 20.4 mm of rainfall on Wednesday as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Met Department, extremely heavy rainfall (>=21 cm) is very likely at isolated places over southeast Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and south Chhattisgarh on July 9. Very heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh during July 9-12; Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh on July 10. Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand on July 9, and East Rajasthan from July 11 to 13.

Localised landslides, mudslides, landslips, mudslips, landsinks and mudsinks are expected in the regions with extremely heavy and very heavy rainfall, the Met Department said.. (ANI)

