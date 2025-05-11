Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], May 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the Gram Panchayat Devipura of Banbasa area in Champawat district on Saturday.

During the visit, villagers apprised the CM that they are facing a huge danger due to excessive erosion in the Sania drain, and crocodiles have been seen in the drain, which has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the people of the area, said an official statement.

Taking the problem of the public seriously, Chief Minister Dhami directed the officials of the Forest Department and Irrigation Department to take immediate action on the spot.

After the instructions of the Chief Minister, the work of cleaning the drain was started by calling a JCB machine within 1 hour. After this, the cleaning work was completed promptly by the Irrigation Department.

CM said on this occasion, "The safety of the public is paramount, and the administration should take prompt and effective action to deal with such dangers." He directed the officials to ensure regular monitoring and safety of the drain.

Apart from this, CM Dhami inspected the route connecting the India-Nepal border in Banbasa. Later, the villagers of Devipura village thanked CM Dhami and expressed gratitude. (ANI)

