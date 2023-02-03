Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called upon people in the state to work to come forward to help the government in its resolution to make the state drug-free by the year 2025.

Dhami on Thursday inaugurated de-addiction workshop 'Mission Drugs Free Devbhoomi' organised in the district jail of Dehradun.

"De-addiction is a very important subject. It is our resolution that by 2025 not even a single person of Devbhoomi should be addicted to drugs," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the campaign of government has to be made a grand campaign and in this process, the contribution of every resident of the state is important.

"For the accomplishment of this resolution, along with the government, society, youth, NGOs, celebrities, successful people and various social-educational institutions will have to come forward and work together. This campaign of the government has to be made a grand campaign. The contribution of every Uttarakhand resident is important in this mass campaign," the Chief Minister said.

Dhami asked youth of the state to make others aware of the side effects of drugs.

The chief minister inspected the computer training centre operated courtesy of the Vedanta Foundation in the District Jail, the Jail Ornaments Exhibition, the handmade exhibition by women prisoners, and the Vocational Training Centre in Jail.

The Chief Minister inquired about the well-being of the prisoners and asked them to adopt positive thinking.

He said that it is expected that the products manufactured in the jails will be available for sale in the local market in future as well. Chief Minister Dhami gave his message through Doon Jail Radio operated from the jail.

The Chief Minister also announced that the name of the Prisons Department would be changed to "Prison Administration and Correctional Service" and "Prisoner Correctional Home" would be replaced by "Prisoner Correctional Home".

Stating that prison is also a part of society, Dhami said that prisoners should consider prison as a place of penance and reform and take a pledge to contribute to nation-building by joining the mainstream of society with positive thinking in future.

"It is the resolution of the government that in 2025 when we are celebrating the silver jubilee of the establishment of the state, our state should become completely drug-free. We will be the leading state in every field. Uttarakhand will also make its invaluable contribution in the campaign of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," he said.

"Prisons also house drug addicts, whose maintenance or care is a big challenge for the prison administration. Awareness about the drug-free campaign should also be brought in all the prisons of the state," Dhami added. (ANI)

