Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 1 (ANI): On the occasion of New Year, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the Uttarakhand will be the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to give equal rights to every citizen and will show the way to other states.

In a post on X CM Dhami said, "With the blessings of the God-like people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, we are going to implement Uniform Civil Code to give equal rights to the citizens of the state, this law will not only promote equality but will also prove helpful in maintaining the original form of Devbhoomi."

After the Uniform Civil Code draft committee's final approval on the rules of the Uniform Civil Code Code on October 7, the way has been cleared for the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand.

Earlier CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of the New Year and stated that they will make this year a historic year with new achievements.

CM Dhami stated that Uttarakhand state will mark its 25th year this year since its formation in 2000.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "I wish everyone a very happy new year... We all have to make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand with the inspiration of the Prime Minister. Every resident of Uttarakhand will contribute to ensure that Uttarakhand leads in every field...The new year will be for new achievements and our resolution will be fulfilled and we will achieve many achievements in the silver jubilee year of the state."

"All our government departments will also work wholeheartedly in this. We will make this year a historic year with new achievements because we have entered the 25th year and 25-year-old Uttarakhand has become completely young today and the youth will get new momentum with full enthusiasm and zeal," he added. (ANI)

