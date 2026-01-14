Beijing, January 14: Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to launch a new high-end smartphone, the Xiaomi 17 Max, which is expected to feature the largest battery capacity in the company’s flagship history. According to recent leaks, the device will be positioned as a "battery king" within the upcoming 17-series lineup, prioritising endurance and high-performance hardware. The smartphone is slated for an official debut in China this April, offering a massive 8,000mAh battery alongside the next-generation Snapdragon processor.

The Xiaomi 17 Max represents a strategic shift for the brand, moving away from the secondary display seen on previous "Pro Max" or "Ultra" models in favour of a more streamlined design and internal space for a larger power cell. The device is expected to feature a 6.8 or 6.9-inch OLED display, providing a massive canvas for multimedia and gaming. While the rear aesthetic will likely remain similar to the standard Xiaomi 17, the "Max" variant is designed specifically for power users who require multi-day battery life without compromising on flagship speed. Xiaomi 17 Max, Ultra-Premium Flagship Expected To Launch in 2026; Know What To Expect.

Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications and Features

Xiaomi 17 Max will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance and efficiency. The standout feature is the 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which represents a significant jump over the typical 5,000mAh to 6,000mAh units found in contemporary flagships. To manage this capacity, the device will support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, allowing users to replenish the large cell relatively quickly. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition and All Xiaomi 17 Series Flagships Launching in Global Market in 2026, Confirms Company.

The camera department is expected to be equally robust, featuring a triple 50MP rear camera configuration. The primary sensor is rumoured to be the 50MP OmniVision 950, which is the same high-performance sensor expected in the standard Xiaomi 17. This setup suggests that while the "Max" focuses on battery life, it will maintain professional-grade photography standards. The device will be available in several finishes, with white confirmed as one of the primary colour options.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (GSM Arena), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

