Speculation surrounding the production schedule of Kartik Aaryan's highly anticipated film Naagzilla has been addressed, with sources close to the production confirming that the movie is not facing any postponement. The lead actor, Kartik Aaryan, is reportedly on track to complete his shooting commitments for the fantasy-action feature by the end of February, ensuring the project adheres to its original timeline. This news comes as a relief to fans and industry observers following recent whispers of potential delays.

‘Naagzilla’ Not Postponed

Despite the persistent rumour mill, the production team for Naagzilla has maintained a steady pace. Insiders indicate that the cast and crew have been working diligently to meet the established deadlines. Kartik Aaryan, known for his disciplined approach to filmmaking, is said to be fully committed to the current schedule, dedicating significant time to the demanding role.

According to a report in Mid-day, "In February, the crew will move to Delhi for the last leg that will go on for a month. With that, the principal production will be complete, and March will be reserved for patchwork."

More About ‘Naagzilla’

Naagzilla marks a significant venture for Kartik Aaryan, positioning him in the fantasy-action genre, a departure from some of his more recent romantic comedies and dramatic roles. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the title itself suggests a narrative steeped in mythology and grand-scale action. The film is anticipated to leverage cutting-edge visual effects and a compelling storyline to captivate audiences.

Kartik Aaryan plays a shape-shifting naag in the film. The movie is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for his work in the Fukrey film series. The movie is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Movies

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Mian Tera Tu Meri, also has Anurag Basu's untitled romantic musical co-starring Sreeleela. He also reportedly has Captain India, where he will play an Air Force Pilot.

