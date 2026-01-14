Mumbai, January 14: Elon Musk-run social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has triggered a diplomatic and digital firestorm by replacing the official flag emoji of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the historic "Lion and Sun" symbol. The change, implemented on January 9, 2026, comes amid a wave of anti-government protests in Iran fueled by a collapsing economy and the plummeting value of the Iranian rial. Social media platforms like X and Instagram are flooded with posts where people shared the Iranian flag with "Lion and Sun" symbol to expressed solidarity with the anti-government protesters.

The modification was initiated by X’s Head of Product, Nikita Bier, following a public request from a user. Unlike typical emoji updates which are handled by the Unicode Consortium, this change was a platform-specific design overhaul. Iran Protests: Iranians Able To Make Some Calls Abroad While Internet Access Still Out.

'Change Iran's Flag With Original Sun and Lion'

In progress: https://t.co/nf3txQA1VT Should be live sometime tomorrow on web. — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) January 9, 2026

Because the update affects the underlying code for the Iran flag emoji, it has created the unusual sight of official Iranian government accounts and state-linked media outlets, such as Tasnim News, appearing with the opposition-linked "Lion and Sun" icon next to their handles. Iranian officials, including the Supreme Leader, have reportedly responded by removing the emoji from their profiles entirely. Starlink Offering Free Service in Iran as Elon Musk and Donald Trump Coordinate To Bypass Internet Blackout and Support Protesters.

The Islamic Republic Flag: Post-1979 Symbolism

The official state flag, adopted in 1980 following the Islamic Revolution, consists of green, white, and red horizontal bands.

The central red symbol is a stylised calligraphic rendering of the word Allah (God). Its design, featuring four crescents and a sword, is intended to represent the five pillars of Islam. The Inscriptions: The inner edges of the green and red bands feature the phrase Allahu Akbar (God is Great) repeated 22 times, commemorating the date of the revolution on the 22nd day of the 11th month of the Iranian calendar.

'This Is Flag of Iran'

THIS IS THE FLAG OF IRAN! pic.twitter.com/je9CePAAtf — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) January 10, 2026

For the current government, this flag represents the transition from a Western-aligned monarchy to a theocratic republic.

The "Lion and Sun": An Ancient Heritage

The "Lion and Sun" (Shir-o-Khurshid) flag, used by the Pahlavi dynasty and centuries of previous rulers, remains the primary symbol for the Iranian diaspora and current protesters.

Historically a symbol of Persian sovereignty, courage, and power. In later centuries, it also became associated with Imam Ali, the "Lion of God" in Shia Islam. The Sun: Represents the ancient Persian concept of Mithra and the glory of the state.

Represents the ancient Persian concept of Mithra and the glory of the state. The Sword: Added during the Qajar era, the curved sword represents the "Sword of Justice" and protection of the faith.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aʀᴀt (@arat.gym)

While the current regime views the symbol as a remnant of "oppressive monarchy," many modern protesters carry it as a broader marker of Iranian national identity independent of theocratic rule.

A Platform-Specific Precedent

The move by X has sparked intense debate over the role of private tech companies in international politics. While supporters celebrate the change as a gesture of solidarity with protesters, critics argue it sets a dangerous precedent for "independent" platforms to unilaterally alter internationally recognised state symbols.

As of mid-January, the change is primarily visible on X’s web and iOS versions, while other platforms and the United Nations continue to recognize the Islamic Republic's flag as the official national standard.

