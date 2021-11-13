New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand has won prestigious national level awards in three categories in the field of tourism.

The state earned Best Wildlife Destination, Best Adventure Destination and Best Spiritual Destination awards.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy presented the awards to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj.

In the tourism survey and awards program, the best tourist destinations of India were given different awards in 9 categories. Out of these, Uttarakhand has received three awards.

Speaking at the event, Reddy said, "Under the guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, major initiatives are being taken to promote domestic tourism and promote India at international level."

Tourism surveys and awards were distributed in the programme organized in New Delhi on Friday. After receiving the award, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister said, "Since Corona, Uttarakhand has emerged as a major centre in the field of tourism, wellness tourism and AYUSH."

"Uttarakhand has been attracting tourists from India and abroad for centuries with its natural beauty. Our Uttarakhand has immense potential for adventure tourism," said Maharaj.

"Uttarakhand is becoming one of the favourite places for adventure lovers. We are also working continuously to promote adventure sports," he added.

The minister said that the government is committed to promoting eco-friendly tourism, development of employees and local communities.

"The development works are being done in Kedarnath as per the guidelines of the Prime Minister so that the devotees visiting Kedarnath will get facilities in future," he said. (ANI)

