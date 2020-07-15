Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): With 104 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 3,785.

As per the state Health Department, there are 2,948 recovered cases while the count for the active number of cases stands at 754.

The maximum number of cases was reported from Dehradun (52) followed by Nainital (24) and Uttarkashi (8).

The state has reported 50 fatalities due to the virus to date. (ANI)

