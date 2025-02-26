Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] February 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand, renowned for its majestic Himalayan landscapes and deep-rooted spiritual significance, is undergoing rapid development with transformative infrastructure projects aimed at boosting connectivity, energy, and economic growth.

From improved roads and railways to advancements in healthcare, education, and sports, the state is witnessing a holistic push towards modernisation while maintaining its natural and cultural heritage.

To enhance accessibility, the Uttarakhand government has undertaken multiple transportation projects with support from the central government. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, remote areas are now better connected to major roads, improving mobility and economic opportunities.

Urban roads have also seen significant upgrades, further stimulating local economies.

Residents have welcomed these changes, with Sunil Pant, a resident of Gairsain, stating, "Earlier, it used to take a lot of time to travel, but now people can reach their destinations faster because the roads have improved significantly."

A key highlight of the state's infrastructure push is the Char Dham Rail Project, which aims to connect the four revered shrines--Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The ambitious project includes a 125-kilometre single-track broad gauge railway line from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag, featuring 12 stations, 17 tunnels, and 18 bridges.

Once completed, it will significantly reduce travel time from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag, cutting an eight-hour journey down to just three hours.

This initiative is expected to spur economic activity in the region, benefiting both residents and visitors.

Kunwar Singh Negi, a shopkeeper in Karnaprayag, emphasised the positive impact, stating, "The roads leading to the shrines have become so good and well-maintained that what used to take six hours can now be covered in much less time."

Uttarakhand is also making strides towards self-sufficiency in energy production by utilising its vast natural resources. Several hydroelectric projects are underway, ensuring both water conservation and sustainable electricity generation. Additionally, the government is promoting micro and mini hydropower projects to further enhance energy sustainability.

With a growing focus on solar energy, the state is positioning itself as an environmentally responsible leader while also creating local employment opportunities.

To improve air connectivity, the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun has been modernised, and new heliports are being constructed to connect remote regions easily.

In the sports sector, Uttarakhand is investing in world-class infrastructure to nurture athletic talent. Modern stadiums and training facilities are being developed to provide aspiring athletes with the resources needed to compete at national and international levels.

Rohit, a hockey player at Maharana Pratap Sports College, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "The facilities here are excellent. They match the standards of international sports complexes, enabling us to compete at both national and international levels."

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, giving a significant push to the state's sports sector.

Alongside infrastructure development, the government is prioritising education and healthcare.

Schools and colleges are being modernised, and new medical colleges are being established to enhance healthcare services across the state.

Efforts are also underway to expand access to clean water, with large-scale water supply projects benefiting both urban and rural populations.

While Uttarakhand is progressing at a rapid pace, its hilly terrain poses challenges in maintaining infrastructure, and natural disasters such as landslides and floods often disrupt projects. To address these issues, the government is strengthening disaster management measures to ensure smooth implementation of development plans.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reaffirmed the state's commitment, stating, "With the guidance and support of our Prime Minister, our state is strengthening its infrastructure in all sectors, whether it be education, healthcare, connectivity, or drinking water supply."

With the support of the central government, Uttarakhand's "double-engine government" is working towards fast-tracking development, reinforcing its vision of a prosperous future.

During his recent visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his confidence in Uttarakhand's growth trajectory, stating, "The third decade of the 21st century belongs to Uttarakhand--mark my words!"

By striking a balance between modern development and environmental preservation, the Uttarakhand government aims to position the state among India's most progressive and well-connected regions in the years to come.(ANI)

