Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday emphasised on strengthening of health infrastructure in the state amid COVID-19.

"The health infrastructure in the state has been greatly strengthened in the last four months as all the necessary decisions were taken from time to time in view of COVID-19," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Also Read | 136 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

"The state has been fighting coronavirus in a planned manner. The situation is being constantly reviewed at the state level and necessary arrangements are ensured," he said.

He informed that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control and the recovery rate is also improving, adding that special attention is now being paid to surveillance, testing, contact tracing, clinical management and public awareness.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Orders Immediate Removal of Guna District Collector and SP After Dalit Couple Consume Pesticide While Resisting Eviction, Video Goes Viral.

Stressing on the investment, Rawat said, "Around Rs 11.25 crores have been sanctioned to purchase three Hi-Tech testing machines for Doon valley, Haldwani and Srinagar Medical College to increase COVID-19 testing."

The state government will bear the cost of COVID-19 sampling to be conducted at private institutions, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)