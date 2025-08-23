Uttarkashi [Uttarakhand], August 23 (ANI): Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya on Saturday inspected the Yamunotri National Highway (NH) ahead of the Syanachatti area upon receiving information that traffic was disrupted due to damage to about 200 meters of the road in Jungle Chatti, according to the Uttarkashi Information Department.

During this visit, the District Magistrate Arya inspected the places sensitive to landslides on the route and directed the concerned departments to ensure all necessary arrangements.

The District Magistrate also directed the officials to remove the debris from the road and repair the damaged part of the road through wire crate and to make it smooth for movement as soon as possible.

A Poclain and a JCB were deployed on the spot to make the damaged road smooth for movement. The District Magistrate directed that the road be opened as soon as possible by increasing the number of machines and workers if needed.

All the administration teams are engaged with full commitment in the restoration work of the blocked roads in the district for smooth movement.

Meanwhile, the Uttarkashi district administration is working tirelessly to open the temporary lake formed in Syanachatti due to debris blocking the Yamuna River.

The efforts are being led by District Magistrate Arya, who has assured residents that the lake will be drained soon and all necessary safety measures are being taken.

The water level of the lake decreased by about 2 feet earlier today, indicating progress in the drainage efforts.

It is noteworthy that the opening of the temporary lake at Syanachatti and the subsequent decrease in water level have made the movement smoother at the site. A sufficient number of JCBs and Poclains are currently working at the identified locations on the Yamunotri highway.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and irrigation department have reached the site, utilizing rafts to navigate the lake.

Despite the progress, full channelisation has not been achieved yet due to swamp conditions, prompting the relief and rescue team to consider alternative options.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to take effective and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of residents, according to an official release.

Secretary of Disaster Management Vinod Kumar Suman informed that efforts are on to open the lake formed due to debris in Syanachatti of Uttarkashi district. Public Works Department, SDRF, Irrigation Department and other related agencies are engaged in opening a part of the lake."The water level of the lake has decreased by about 2 feet in the last hour."

The administration is ensuring the availability of essential commodities, including food, cooking gas, medicines, petrol, and diesel, for residents of Syanachatti and those living in safe places. (ANI)

