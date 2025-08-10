Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 10 (ANI): The construction of the Bailey bridge was completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday, replacing the Limchi Gad Bridge in the Gangnani area on the Gangotri National Highway, damaged in the aftermath of the cloudburst in Dharali village near Gangotri, BRO officials said.

The Gangnani-Harsil road was washed away during the recent flash floods.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana Update: Centre To Disburse INR 32,000 Crore in Crop Insurance to Over 30 Lakh Farmers Under PM Fasal Bima Yojana on August 11.

In a post on X, BRO said, "When the Limchi Gad Bridge on NH-34 was washed away in a devastating cloudburst, the lifeline to Harsil was severed. In mission mode and through the long hours of darkness, @BROindia teams braved treacherous terrain, rushing men and machinery to the site. Against the odds, the new 100' long Bailey bridge has been launched under challenging conditions -- swiftly restoring this vital link. A true testament to @BROindia relentless spirit and resolute action -- keeping the nation moving, come what may."

By working on a war footing and building the bridge in a short period of three days, the road on the Gangotri route has now become smooth till Sonagad and this has also paved the way for rapid reconstruction of the damaged road ahead.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Navies of India and Pakistan To Carry Out Drills in the Arabian Sea From August 11, NOTAMs Issued.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the spot immediately after the disaster and gave instructions to conduct relief and rescue and reconstruction works on a war footing.

The Chief Minister is constantly reviewing the progress of these works. Under the supervision and direction of the Chief Minister, rescue and relief operations are being conducted with better coordination and full speed by many departments and agencies of the state and central government.

Along with this, work is being done day and night to restore normalcy in the disaster-affected area as soon as possible. As a result, communication facilities, electricity and drinking water supply have been restored in the disaster-affected area.

Project's Chief Engineer Shivalik KV Nagaraja Kumar said that it would take two to three days to reconstruct the roads in Dharali.

"The bridge will be ready by evening. A trial will be done. A relief operation using a machine has to be carried out at 4 to 5 locations that were affected due to a landslide, and the last point is Dharali. This would be done in one day. In Dharali, there is an accumulation of mud. In 300 metres of length, there is an accumulation of debris up to 50 mts height. A road has to be constructed. It will take two more days," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state secretary Aditya Kothari told ANI that 800 people have been rescued till now.

"On August 5, this calamity occurred. A coordination committee has been formed to manage relief efforts between the agencies of the state and central government working here. The roads that have been damaged, along with the losses faced, in Dharali are being restored by SDRF, NDRF, and several other agencies," Kothari said.

"CM Dhami was here for three days and spoke to people on the ground zero for two days. More than 800 people have been rescued. BRO is working on the Bailey Bridge, and it will be done today. Roads are damaged at three places following this incident. PWD officials have said that the roads would be restored within a week," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)