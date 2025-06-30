Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 30 (ANI): Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarita Dobhal on Monday inspected the landslide-affected areas along the Yamunotri National Highway and reviewed the safety measures in place to manage the situation.

"SP Uttarkashi Sarita Dobhal inspected various landslide zones on the Yamunotri National Highway and reviewed and assessed the safety management today, " posted Uttarkashi Police, Uttarakhand on X.

Earlier in the day, the Yamunotri National Highway was blocked at two places between Silai Band and Ojri due to parts of the road being washed out, according to officials.

In a post on X, Uttarkashi Police wrote, "The Yamunotri National Highway is blocked at two places between Silai Band and Ojri due to some parts of the highway being washed out. It may take time to restore the route."

The police further stated that the highway between Brahmkal and Mahargaon was also blocked due to debris.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the average rainfall recorded in Tehri Garhwal on Sunday was 79.2 mm.

Heavy rain disrupted the electricity supply in Agrakhaal, Chamba, Jakhindhar, and Dughamandar areas. The water supply was also affected in the Chamba block.

Meanwhile, officials stated that the 24-hour suspension of the Char Dham Yatra has been lifted. The ban was imposed following a heavy rain alert.

The Yatra was suspended after a cloudburst near Barkot triggered a massive landslide, killing two workers and leaving seven others missing.

Earlier, the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district, which had been damaged by a landslide, was repaired. However, search operations for the missing individuals are still underway.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed to ANI that "repairs have been completed on the washout before Silai Band, and that efforts are ongoing to restore other damaged portions of the road."

"The washout that happened due to a cloud burst before Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road of the district has been repaired and the road has been made smooth, while the work of making the other washout smooth is going on," Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said. (ANI)

