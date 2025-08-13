Uttarkashi (Uttarkashi) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Uttarkashi District Administration in Uttarakhand on Wednesday distributed cheques of immediate relief amount to 112 disaster-affected families of Dharali village.

As per the announcement of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, each family has been provided with Rs five lakh.

The District Administration carried out the distribution of relief cheques as part of the government's efforts to provide support to those affected by the disaster.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Union Bank of India met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence. During this, Union Bank of India contributed an amount of Rs 1 crore for the relief work of the disaster in Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi district.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Union Bank of India for the cooperation given by them. The Chief Minister said that the cooperation being given by various organisations to help the disaster victims is commendable.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities continued air operations to rescue the stranded people in the areas of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, where flash floods hit on August 5, causing widespread destruction with loss of lives and properties.

People trapped in the Dharali-Harsil disaster are being rescued through helicopters and brought to Matli helipad, from where arrangements have also been made to ensure their safe arrival at their destination, said officials.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made continuously by the teams of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam and Irrigation Department to open the lake formed on the Bhagirathi river near the Harshil helipad in Uttarkashi district in a controlled manner, said an official release.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya has been in Dharali since August 5, continuously directing all arrangements to provide all possible help to the disaster victims.

The official release has stated that the District Magistrate is conducting continuous inspections of the area where the lake on the Bhagirathi river at the Harshil helipad is being manually opened.

About 1,278 people have been rescued in operations in Dharali, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said on Monday.

Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI, "Following a disaster in Dharali, about 1,278 people, including those from other states, stranded at Gangotri Dham, were evacuated. The operation is now complete. Electricity and mobile networks have been restored.

He added that the Valley Bridge and road connectivity have been restored, and the district officials are monitoring the distribution of Rs 5 lakh assistance announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"The Valley Bridge has been restored, and road connectivity should be fully restored by evening. Essential supplies like food, warm clothing, and daily items have arrived for distribution. District officials monitor the situation as the distribution of Rs 5 lakh assistance, announced by the CM, begins," he said.

The Commissioner added, "A three-member committee appointed by the CM has arrived to assess relief and rehabilitation packages. They will submit an initial report in a week and a final report within a month." (ANI)

