New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) An Uzbek national carrying more than 29,000 strips of a medicine, worth about Rs 1.3 crore, was apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Delhi airport, officials said on Thursday.

The passenger was intercepted by the security personnel on Wednesday morning at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as his movement was found to be suspicious, a CISF officer said.

A bag stuffed with medicines was found from the passenger, he said. The man was headed for Tashkent in an Uzbekistan Airlines flight.

A total of 29,200 strips of Mesopril kit tablets were found in the bag, the officer said. The medicine is used for medical termination of early pregnancy, controlling excessive blood sugar level and treating gastric ulcers.

"As the passenger could not produce valid authorisation for carrying such a huge quantity of medicines, he was offloaded from the plane and handed over to customs officials," the CISF officer said.

The CISF provides a counter-terrorist and counter-sabotage cover to the Delhi airport.

