DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Two ‘Very Short-Range Air Defence System’ Missile

The Ministry of Defence informed that VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.

Science IANS| Feb 29, 2024 08:41 PM IST
A+
A-
DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Two ‘Very Short-Range Air Defence System’ Missile
Very Short-Range Air Defence System’ Missile (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, February 29: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted two successful flight tests of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile on Wednesday and Thursday. The tests were conducted from a ground-based portable launcher from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

These tests were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenarios. During all the test flights, the targets were intercepted and destroyed by the missiles, meeting the mission objectives. DRDO Hands Over Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology to 22 Industries.

The Ministry of Defence informed that VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.

The VSHORADAS missile incorporates many novel technologies, including miniaturised Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests. DRDO Conducts Successful Flight Trial of Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator (Watch Video).

The missile is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor meant for neutralising low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges. The design of the missile, including the launcher, has been highly optimised to ensure easy portability. The flight tests were witnessed by officials of the Indian Army, senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories, and industry partners.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, Indian Army and the industry involved in the successful development trials, saying that this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces. DRDO Chairman Samir V. Kamat also congratulated the entire team involved in the design and development of the missile.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 29, 2024 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Close
Search

DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Two ‘Very Short-Range Air Defence System’ Missile

The Ministry of Defence informed that VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.

Science IANS| Feb 29, 2024 08:41 PM IST
A+
A-
DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Two ‘Very Short-Range Air Defence System’ Missile
Very Short-Range Air Defence System’ Missile (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, February 29: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted two successful flight tests of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile on Wednesday and Thursday. The tests were conducted from a ground-based portable launcher from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

These tests were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenarios. During all the test flights, the targets were intercepted and destroyed by the missiles, meeting the mission objectives. DRDO Hands Over Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology to 22 Industries.

The Ministry of Defence informed that VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.

The VSHORADAS missile incorporates many novel technologies, including miniaturised Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests. DRDO Conducts Successful Flight Trial of Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator (Watch Video).

The missile is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor meant for neutralising low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges. The design of the missile, including the launcher, has been highly optimised to ensure easy portability. The flight tests were witnessed by officials of the Indian Army, senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories, and industry partners.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, Indian Army and the industry involved in the successful development trials, saying that this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces. DRDO Chairman Samir V. Kamat also congratulated the entire team involved in the design and development of the missile.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 29, 2024 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO missile Very Short Range Air Defence System
You might also like
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Cities, Killing Five and Injuring 10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Cities, Killing Five and Injuring 10
DRDO Hands Over Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology to 22 Industries
News

DRDO Hands Over Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology to 22 Industries
Tags:
Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO missile Very Short Range Air Defence System
You might also like
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Cities, Killing Five and Injuring 10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Cities, Killing Five and Injuring 10
DRDO Hands Over Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology to 22 Industries
News

DRDO Hands Over Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology to 22 Industries
Yemen's Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Ship As Crew Abandons It in Gulf of Aden
World

Yemen's Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Ship As Crew Abandons It in Gulf of Aden
Middle East Crisis: US-British Coalition Launch Two More Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen’s Saada
World

Middle East Crisis: US-British Coalition Launch Two More Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen’s Saada
Google Trends Google Trends
Australia vs New Zealand
200K+ searches
Deepika Padukone
100K+ searches
Ranveer Singh
100K+ searches
लीप डे 2024
100K+ searches
Bitcoin price
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

International Polar Bear Day 2024 Date, Significance and History: A Day Dedicated to Raising Awareness About the Conservation Status of the Polar Bear

  • Chandra Shekhar Azad Death Anniversary 2024 Date: Know Interesting Facts About the Indian Revolutionary

  • The Bikeriders Trailer: Tom Hardy and Austin Butler Ignite Menace in the Upcoming Biker Gang Drama (Watch Video)

  • Oprah Winfrey Resigns from WeightWatchers Board After Weight-Loss Drug Revelation, Stock Plummets 27 Percent in Premarket Trading - Reports

  • How To Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of Saudi Arabian League Football Match on TV and Online

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Australia vs New Zealand
    200K+ searches
    Deepika Padukone
    100K+ searches
    Ranveer Singh
    100K+ searches
    लीप डे 2024
    100K+ searches
    Bitcoin price
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma