Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's residence 'Savarkar Sadan' in Shivaji Park area of Mumbai could be redeveloped as several residents of the building are reportedly in discussions with a private developer.

The Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak Trust owns one room on the ground floor, which functions as a small museum.

According to sources, most of the other owners have either initiated or completed agreements for redevelopment. However, no formal redevelopment proposal has been submitted, they claimed.

One of the sources said the building's internal condition has deteriorated despite the recent painting of the exterior.

The trust is exploring the possibility of securing more space on the mezzanine floor in a redeveloped structure and retaining the name "Savarkar Sadan".

Built in 1938 in Dadar's Shivaji Park area, Savarkar Sadan housed the Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter until he died in 1966.

Historical records show that the premises hosted several significant meetings, including with Subhas Chandra Bose in 1940 and with Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte in 1948.

"It is largely a private property and the rest of the owners are of the view of redeveloping the building. The descendants of Savarkar and the trust own very small portion of the entire building," a person close to the development said.

Generally, the consent of 51 per cent of owners of a building is required for clearing of the redevelopment proposal.

Manjiri Marathe, a Trust official, acknowledged that some residents are in talks with a developer, but confirmed that the trust has not received any official plans.

She added that discussions took place during the trustâs annual general meeting in December 2024, after which a proposal was requested from the builder.

Sources said that two neighbouring plots, including Laxmi Sadan and a parcel facing Shivaji Park, could be included in any future redevelopment plan.

