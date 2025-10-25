Union Minister of Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, and Electronics & IT, Jitin Prasada, called on the Vice-President, CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/@VPIndia)

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways, Electronics & IT, and Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, and Electronics & IT, Jitin Prasada, called on the Vice-President, CP Radhakrishnan, at Parliament House on Friday, a release said.

During the meeting, the Vice-President was apprised of the key initiatives, achievements, and future roadmaps of Ministries of Electronics & IT and Information & Broadcasting aimed at driving India's digital transformation and strengthening the nation's information and communication ecosystem, the release stated.

Also Read | Puri Shocker: Minor Girl Alleges Gang-Rape by Relatives in Odisha, 2 Detained.

The Vice-President lauded both Ministries for their transformative contributions to building a digitally empowered, innovation-driven, and information-aware society. He emphasised the need to focus on developing Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as emerging software and innovation centres.

He also underlined the importance of the responsible use of social media and promoting innovation in digital content creation. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Kicks Off Poll Campaign, Slams PM Narendra Modi Over State's Law and Order Situation (Watch Videos).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)