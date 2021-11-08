New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): While addressing the convocation ceremony of Allahabad University on Monday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that vacant posts in the university would be filled soon.

Pradhan, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, said, "Vacant posts in the university would be filled soon."

He said, "Research work should be carried out which is beneficial for society as a whole."

The minister also announced Deendayal Upadhyay Chair at Allahabad University.

During the convocation ceremony, as many as 264 medals and 550 PhD degrees were awarded to meritorious students for the academic session of 2018-19 and 2019-20. (ANI)

