Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that all the front-line workers should be vaccinated and the entire process should be completed in a week's time.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rao instructed the officials that the vaccination progress should be reported to the CMO every day by the department heads concerned.

"The Chief Minister said Collectors and other district level officers should hold a videoconference and launch a special drive for the vaccinations. He said to increase the testing, in all the districts RTPCR tests should be conducted in large numbers. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to get the RTPCR test kits made available," the CMO said.

It added that the Chief Minister instructed the medical and health officials to set up test centres in Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Khammam, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Jagtial, Pedapalli, Ramagundam, Bhongir, Jangaon, and Vikarabad.

"The Chief Minister urged people in Telangana to follow all Covid guidelines and be alert to contain the spread of the virus. He imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 per person for not wearing masks and said that for the curtailment of the Covid-19 pandemic, the wearing of masks should be implemented strictly," the CMO said.

Rao also suggested that in crowded places like Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchel districts people in corporations and municipalities should be alert.

The Telangana Chief Minister held a review meeting with the medical and health officials on the Covid-19 situation in the state after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the same on Thursday. (ANI)

