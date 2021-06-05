By By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 5 (ANI): "Vaccination on wheels" aimed at reaching people in large numbers was at Kolkata's market area on Saturday targeting "super spreaders".

The bus placed in Kolkata's market area vaccinated people who registered through an application. Super spreaders are people who are more likely to spread the virus as they come into contact with more people.

Mukul Ranjan Baroi chief Manager of the market under Kolkata Municipal Corporation told ANI, "312 were vaccinated yesterday. For today our total target is to reach 350 people."

"We will continue this vaccination on wheels every day in market areas except on Sundays. Our target is to vaccinate all the super spreaders who work in markets. The more we vaccinate, lesser will be the number of active COVID-19 cases," he added.

Doctors are available inside the bus to attend to patients who feel any complications after getting the jab.

Amit a person who came to get vaccinated said, " This drive has benefitted us a lot. We do not have to stand in queue for a long time."

People in the bazaar area seem happy to see that inspite of the country facing a shortage of vaccines, they are getting vaccines at their doorsteps.

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 53,023 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 13,42,391 and fatalities have mounted to 16,034. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)